RUTO to reward KIRAITU MURUNGI with a Cabinet Secretary post and here is the CS who will be shown the door!





Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - On Monday, President William Ruto met with former Meru County Governor Kiraitu Murungi to discuss issues affecting Mt. Kenya East, particularly Meru County.

The two met amid a looming reshuffle of cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries, scheduled for later this month.

Insiders revealed that President Ruto's move comes as a strategic way to calm the growing discontent in the Mt Kenya region.

Although the details of the meeting had not been made public at the time of publication, speculation is rife that Murungi may soon be appointed to the cabinet, potentially replacing Water and Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eric Muriithi.

State House insiders revealed that Muriithi will be shown the door and replaced by the more experienced Kiraitu, who will be able to market Ruto's vision to the people of Meru and Mt. Kenya East as a whole.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.