The flamboyant Zimbabwean businessman linked to fraud, corruption, and money laundering was hosted by RUTO at State House alongside his wife (PHOTOs).

Monday, January 27, 2025 - Controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo was hosted by President William Ruto at State House alongside his wife after he jetted into the country for an alleged business trip.

Chivayo has been accused of corruption, fraud, and money laundering in his home country.

He was linked to a US$40 million corruption elections tender deal.

Last year, the Zimbabwean Anti-Corruption Commission announced its intention to investigate the controversial businessman along with his former business partners for suspected fraud and money laundering.

Chivayo went on a spending spree after receiving money from a corrupt US$40 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission tender deal.

He bought two Maybachs, a luxury car brand, in one week, one in Johannesburg for R3.5 million and another in Harare for US$400,000, which he referred to as “little change”.

Chivayo’s spending habits raised eyebrows, with reports indicating that he spent US$3 million on cars and cash donations.

His fleet of luxury cars includes three Maybachs, an unusual sight in Zimbabwe and elsewhere.

