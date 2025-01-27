Mombasa-based actress TRISHA KHALID snatches another married man after she was dumped by a former Senior Government Official who was funding her lavish lifestyle (PHOTOs).





Monday, January 27, 2025 - Mombasa-based actress Trisha Khalid has sparked fresh controversy after reports emerged that she eloped with a married man following her breakup with former National Police Service Commission (NPSC) CEO Joseph Onyango.

Onyango was funding Trisha’s lifestyle using looted public funds and wanted to marry her as a second wife.

Last year, he gifted her a Mercedes Benz on her birthday.

However, their relationship crumbled despite Onyango spoiling her with expensive gifts.

Trisha is now dating another married man called Kevin Woods on Tiktok after she was dumped by the former Senior Government official.

The cheating man, who works in the U.S. as a truck driver, is currently in the country on holiday.

He has been spending most of his time with Trisha.

Photos of Kevin and Trisha in an Airbnb in Westlands leaked after he lied to his wife that he had attended a wedding.

They even went live on Tiktok and got mushy, leaving the man’s wife heartbroken.

Below are photos of Trisha’s ‘Mubaba’ who dumped her, forcing her to settle for a married U.S. truck driver.





