Most of these petite slay queens give nothing but headache to men - Man tells those trolling his plus-size mzungu wife (PHOTOs).





Monday, January 27, 2025 - A Nigerian man has taken to social media to defend his plus-size mzungu wife against online trolls.

He admitted that even though his wife has a pot belly, her womb is still fertile, adding that she has a golden heart and gives him peace.

“She has a pot belly but she can produce beautiful kids,” he said.

He further explained that he chose his wife over slay queens because they bring nothing but headaches to men.

“I have found solace in my beautiful and adorable charming wife,” he said and affirmed his love for his wife.

