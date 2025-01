Thursday, January 23, 2025 - A lady called Princess Ufuoma has expressed her disappointment over not achieving the dreams and goals she set for herself at 30.

“At 30, I thought I’d celebrate with my husband and two kids. At 30, I saw myself as a partner at a top multinational. At 30, I dreamed of owning many properties and assets. At 30, my businesses would be thriving. I have none of these, but my heart is full of gratitude,” she wrote on Wednesday.