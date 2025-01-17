The Deputy President post could be jinxed as KINDIKI is also on the verge of losing the position after High Court ruling – Look!





Friday, January 17, 2025 - The case challenging the appointment of Kithure Kindiki as the Deputy President of Kenya has taken a new twist.

This is after the High Court referred the case to Chief Justice Martha Koome to constitute a bench that will hear and determine the matter.

CJ Koome is now expected to constitute a bench that will hear and determine the matter which Justice Bahati Mwamunye believes raises key questions.

According to Mwamuye, the petitioner Joseph Enoch Aura raised some weighty issues in his detailed petition which need the scrutiny and mind of more than one judge.

"I hereby certify the amended petition as such. I also note that it delves into issues pending before a three-judge bench of the High Court. Consequently, this file is to be placed before the CJ for empanelment," Justice Bahati Mwamuye stated.

In November, Enoch Aura filed a 215-page petition at the Milimani High Court detailing why Kindiki's appointment as Rigathi Gachagua's replacement in the Deputy President's seat was unconstitutional.

Since Kindiki replaced Gachagua as President Ruto's number two, the cabinet has experienced a dramatic shake-up at the expense of some key leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.