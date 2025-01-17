Relief as dreaded Nairobi Regional Police boss Adamson Bungei transferred after terrorizing RAILA and Gen Zs

Friday, January 17, 2025 - The National Police Service (NPS) has made sweeping changes to the leadership of the senior police command both at the national and regional levels.
In the changes that have brought
reprieve among Kenyans, Nairobi Regional Police boss Adamson Bungei
was recalled back to the police headquarters and named the Director
of Operations.
Bungei had been accused of
harassing demonstrators, especially Raila Odinga and the Gen Zs, among others
during different protests.
He will now be replaced by Coast
Regional Police Commander George Sedah as Nairobi boss.
Resila Onyango, who was serving
as NPS' spokesperson, was moved to the Diplomatic Police Unit and named the
Commandant.
Michael Nyaga Muchiri,
formerly the Kiambu Police Commander, was appointed as the new police
spokesperson, succeeding Onyango.
Bungei was appointed as the
Nairobi Police Commander on November 14, 2022. Before this appointment, he
served as the Baringo County Police Commander and had previously held positions
as the Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) for Buruburu and Central in
Nairobi.
Kwale County Police Commander
Ali Nuno was promoted and named the Coast Regional Police Commander to replace
Sedah (now Nairobi Police regional commander).
Amos Omuga, the head of legal
services at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), was moved to the
NPS headquarters in the same capacity.
Head of the National Forensics
Laboratory at the DCI headquarters Dr Mwangi Wanderi was transferred to
Vigilance House and named the Director of Human Capital. He will replace
Rosemary Kuraru who was sent to DCI as head of the National Forensics
Laboratory.
The head of the Serious Crime
Unit (SCU) at DCI Michael Sang was transferred to the Eastern region as the
regional head of the DCI.
Judy Jebet has been appointed as
the new head of community policing, replacing John Gachomo, who has been
redeployed to police headquarters.
Commandant of the Diplomatic
Police Unit, Rhoda Kinanu, has been redeployed to police headquarters.
Eastern Regional Head of DCI,
Daniel Korir, has been transferred to the Kenya Airports Police Unit (KAPU) as
its new commandant.
