Relief as dreaded Nairobi Regional Police boss Adamson Bungei transferred after terrorizing RAILA and Gen Zs





Friday, January 17, 2025 - The National Police Service (NPS) has made sweeping changes to the leadership of the senior police command both at the national and regional levels.

In the changes that have brought reprieve among Kenyans, Nairobi Regional Police boss Adamson Bungei was recalled back to the police headquarters and named the Director of Operations.

Bungei had been accused of harassing demonstrators, especially Raila Odinga and the Gen Zs, among others during different protests.

He will now be replaced by Coast Regional Police Commander George Sedah as Nairobi boss.

Resila Onyango, who was serving as NPS' spokesperson, was moved to the Diplomatic Police Unit and named the Commandant.

Michael Nyaga Muchiri, formerly the Kiambu Police Commander, was appointed as the new police spokesperson, succeeding Onyango.

Bungei was appointed as the Nairobi Police Commander on November 14, 2022. Before this appointment, he served as the Baringo County Police Commander and had previously held positions as the Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) for Buruburu and Central in Nairobi.

Kwale County Police Commander Ali Nuno was promoted and named the Coast Regional Police Commander to replace Sedah (now Nairobi Police regional commander).

Amos Omuga, the head of legal services at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), was moved to the NPS headquarters in the same capacity.

Head of the National Forensics Laboratory at the DCI headquarters Dr Mwangi Wanderi was transferred to Vigilance House and named the Director of Human Capital. He will replace Rosemary Kuraru who was sent to DCI as head of the National Forensics Laboratory.

The head of the Serious Crime Unit (SCU) at DCI Michael Sang was transferred to the Eastern region as the regional head of the DCI.

Judy Jebet has been appointed as the new head of community policing, replacing John Gachomo, who has been redeployed to police headquarters.

Commandant of the Diplomatic Police Unit, Rhoda Kinanu, has been redeployed to police headquarters.

Eastern Regional Head of DCI, Daniel Korir, has been transferred to the Kenya Airports Police Unit (KAPU) as its new commandant.

