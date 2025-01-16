JOHN MBADI comes up with drastic measures as he announces mandatory changes for all government workers – Look!





Friday, January 17, 2025 – The Treasury has proposed several measures to address the persistent issue of ghost workers, a long-standing challenge for the government.

In its 2025 Draft Budget Policy Statement (BPS), the John Mbadi-led Ministry announced plans to issue Unique Personal Identification (UPI) numbers and implement advanced systems for all its employees this year, pending Parliament's approval of the proposals outlined in the Draft BPS.

The proposals indicate that the UPI system will be implemented across all arms of government.

Like the system currently used for students in Kenyan schools, the UPI will enable the government to track its employees effectively.

Additionally, the Treasury noted that once implemented, the system will enhance the government’s ability to improve the welfare of its employees.

''Further, the Government will implement a Unified Personal Identification system for all personnel working across all the arms of Government, including constitutional commissions,'' the statement read in part.

''The system seeks to improve human resource management and eliminate the ‘ghost worker’ payroll fraud at all levels of Government,'' it added.

Further, the government announced that a similar program will be extended to all police officers working within the republic.

The UPI system will also be implemented for thousands of police officers, along with the issuance of passports, to enhance accessibility and modernise services within the security sector.

According to the BPS, the government announced that the vetting process for all public officers, initiated during former President Uhuru Kenyatta's tenure, will be continued.

The key findings and recommendations from the vetting process will be stored in a centralised depository system, allowing the government to effectively monitor and manage the process.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.