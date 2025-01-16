JOHN MBADI comes up with drastic measures as he announces mandatory changes for all government workers – Look!

Friday, January 17, 2025 – The Treasury has proposed several measures to address the persistent issue of ghost workers, a long-standing challenge for the government.
In its 2025 Draft Budget Policy
Statement (BPS), the John Mbadi-led Ministry announced plans to issue
Unique Personal Identification (UPI) numbers and implement advanced systems for
all its employees this year, pending Parliament's approval of
the proposals outlined in the Draft BPS.
The proposals indicate that the
UPI system will be implemented across all arms of government.
Like the system currently used
for students in Kenyan schools, the UPI will enable the government to track its
employees effectively.
Additionally, the Treasury
noted that once implemented, the system will enhance the government’s
ability to improve the welfare of its employees.
''Further, the Government will
implement a Unified Personal Identification system for all personnel working
across all the arms of Government, including constitutional commissions,'' the
statement read in part.
''The system seeks to improve
human resource management and eliminate the ‘ghost worker’ payroll fraud at all
levels of Government,'' it added.
Further, the government
announced that a similar program will be extended to all police officers
working within the republic.
The UPI system will also be
implemented for thousands of police officers, along with the issuance of
passports, to enhance accessibility and modernise services within the security
sector.
According to the BPS, the
government announced that the vetting process for all public officers,
initiated during former President Uhuru Kenyatta's tenure, will be continued.
The key findings and
recommendations from the vetting process will be stored in a centralised
depository system, allowing the government to effectively monitor and manage
the process.
