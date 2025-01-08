The beautiful influencer who snatched KTN’s ZUBEIDAH KANANU’s husband calls out Oppo and a local marketing agency over non-payment





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - Lifestyle and travel content creator Bernice Nunah has accused Chinese-owned mobile phone company Oppo and influencer marketing platform AIfluence of allegedly failing to pay her for a campaign.

Nunah took to social media to air her plight and lamented that despite completing the assignment for the agency on behalf of Oppo, she has not received payment.

Expressing her frustration on Instagram, Nunah stated, “It’s always the clients with the most demands and crazy timelines to beat that be acting shady.”

She also hinted at possible mismanagement of funds meant for influencers, either by an individual or the agency itself.

She further emphasized the challenges of her profession, noting, “Do you actually understand content creation is a full-time job for most of us?





"Do you have the slightest idea of what it takes to create that 1-minute reel from scratch to fit your needs?” Nunah vowed to pursue legal action if necessary, declaring, “Pay us what you owe us, or let’s meet in the corridors of court because all your lies are getting boring.”

Nunah came into the limelight after she was accused of wrecking KTN’s Zubeidah Kananu’s marriage by eloping with her rich husband.









