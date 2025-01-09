PHOTOs of the rich man who is dating AKOTHEE’s sister, CEBBIE KOKS, after her hyped marriage with lawyer STEVE OGOLLA crumbled emerge.





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - Renowned digital influencer and entrepreneur Cebbie Koks Nyasego has moved on after her publicized marriage with prominent city lawyer Steve Ogolla crumbled.

Cebbie is dating a wealthy Luo man identified as Charles Ng’ieno, who is based in Finland.

Charles is a Biomedical Data Science expert and works with a top research company in Finland.

He has been funding Cebbie’s lavish lifestyle, with reports indicating that he moved her to a lavish apartment in Westlands.

Cebbie and Steve got married in an elegant traditional wedding on December 28, 2022.

The wedding was the talk of social media after they displayed opulence.

However, their hyped marriage was short-lived.

A few months ago, she confirmed that her union with the flashy lawyer had ended some time ago.

Cebbie mentioned that she had finally made peace with the situation and, most importantly, healed.

“I am healed… You can give me another Luo man to eat my lungs kaff kaf! And to finish completely!” She posted on social media.

Meet her new man.

