A 30-year-old Kikuyu man suspected to be a notorious fraudster arrested by detectives - 96 original IDs belonging to different citizens recovered (PHOTOs).





Friday, January 10, 2025 - After days of scrupulous searching for a suspect in a case of stealing from a locked motor vehicle reported on January 3, Starehe detectives have netted Charles Kuria Kamau, 30.

From his house, they recovered 96 original Kenya national IDs belonging to different citizens, 10 dummy foldable Samsung phones, several SIM card plates, and other suspected stolen items.

Kuria was traced to his house within the Hilton Estate of Ruiru township, where a search led to the recoveries.

On interrogation, detectives established that the suspect has been using the national IDs to register multiple Jiji accounts, which he then uses to swindle unsuspecting Kenyans by pretending to be in a position to sell them genuine foldable Samsung phones, only to swap them with the dummies.

When victims realize they've been conned and report to the police, Kuria's tracks are far from any criminality as investigations lead to the bearers of the lost or stolen IDs used in the registration.

Kuria is currently being held at Ruaraka Police Station with DCI Starehe handling the case.

The investigators believe more complainants who fell for the suspect's machinations are out there, and are being called upon to report at the station to record their statements.

