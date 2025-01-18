Tell Kenyans why your son was abducted – RAILA’s man JUNET MOHAMED turns the tables on MUTURI





Saturday, January 18, 2025 – Tables have turned on Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi after his explosive expose revealing President William Ruto’s government abducted his son during the Gen Z protests in June last year.

This is after National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed challenged Muturi to explain to the country why his son was abducted and clarify the circumstances behind the incident.

In a statement, Junet expressed doubts about Muturi’s motives and questioned why the CS had not disclosed the reasons for the arrest or immediately addressed the issue with relevant authorities.

“If my son is arrested by police, I should also tell the country why he was arrested. I can't just say my son was arrested by somebody, give reasons. Why do you wait for seven months to speak? Why didn't you speak immediately he was released?” Junet asked.

The minority leader further criticized Muturi for allegedly creating unnecessary discord within the government.

He urged the CS to resign if his views no longer align with the administration’s agenda.

“Public service is a calling, and you should serve with integrity. If your belief is not compatible with the government, the best thing is to resign,” Junet stated.

He added that engaging in public disputes undermines the government and called on Muturi to prioritize professionalism over personal grievances.

"Don't bring commotion, don't bring unnecessary fights in government, man up and leave. It's only in African societies where somebody disagrees with a government's policies, and still want to stay there. To do what?" Junet asked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.