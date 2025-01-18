CS JUSTIN MUTURI is going nowhere and is ready for you – GACHAGUA’s ally tells RUTO amid impeachment threats





Saturday, January 18, 2025 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allies have defended Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi for exposing President William Ruto and his government over the ongoing abductions.

This comes amid an impeachment threat with Ruto’s allies calling for the sacking of Muturi for painting the government in bad light.

In a statement yesterday, Embakasi North Member James Mwangi Gakuya sided with Muturi, saying he did the right thing with his explosive expose.

He maintained that Muturi was ready for the repercussions of coming out and detailing what transpired when his son went missing.

He argued that the former Attorney General could not have issued such an all-telling statement if he was not ready to face the political heat.

While backing the embattled CS, Gakuya commended his bravery insisting that more Kenyans needed to emulate him.

The vocal MP insisted that such exposes would help shed light on who was behind a series of abductions in the country and help find a lasting solution since the National Police Service (NPS) absolved themselves from the matter.

“Muturi is ready for anything. But my position is that we need to encourage more Muturi’s to come out probably they have more information but they are afraid to come out,” Gakuya stated.

“We need broad men like this one because a country cannot be ailing with the current scenario and nobody seems to be knowing anything including having a foreigner, Kizza Besigye, who was abducted from Nairobi and taken through our border to Uganda. This tells you, something is wrong somewhere.”

“In my opinion should be left to work and if they think impeachment is the way forward, Muturi is ready for that,” he added.

Following his explosive statement where he linked the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to his son’s disappearance, Muturi received calls to quit or face impeachment.

However, he has maintained that he is not going anywhere.

