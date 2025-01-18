We will not allow you to distract us from delivering to Kenyans – KINDIKI now warns GACHAGUA and his allies





Saturday, January 18, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has told off his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of trying to distract President William Ruto’s government from delivering its mandate to Kenyans.

However, he affirmed that the government will not be distracted in service delivery to the people.

Speaking on Friday during the Embu county development tracking forum at his Karen home, Kindiki noted that people who are trying to distract them from developing the country will also have an opportunity to explain what they did when they had the opportunity.

"It’s very fair game, isn't it? Especially those who were given the opportunity for two years. Because the work is a lot. To visit every village and solve all these problems.

"We have to be all over and you know this is one county, and we want to replicate the same in 47 counties," the DP said.

"I'm not worried about how serious the development agenda is. I'm worried about how far we will push forward that development agenda, from where it is now to where we want it to be."

According to the DP, they will not be drawn into pettiness and scheming how to attack others.

"We will not be drawn to that kind of retrogressive, primitive, and dangerous politics. We will not go there, all of us as leaders from Embu County will not allow that to happen. But at the same time, we are open to people of diverse political opinions," he added.

"The time is coming when the exam, of all that we said we would do will be set and will be required to sit and answer the exam.

"They (critics) are even helping us to work harder."

The Kenyan DAILY POST.