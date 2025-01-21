Talk-time is over, time for action – RAILA’s man PETER KALUMA now wants Gen Z criminals who torched Parliament to be punished





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 – Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament George Peter Opondo Kaluma has revived calls for accountability over the Gen Z protests that rocked the country in June last year.

In a statement, Kaluma described the mass action as a positive move that was aimed at calling for greater accountability and citizens’ involvement in decision-making.

However, he lamented the noble cause was ruined after individuals with criminal intentions hijacked the protests.

The ODM lawmaker urged President William Ruto and his government to ensure those criminal elements are smoked out and brought to justice.

Kaluma maintained that police needed to take action, including arresting and arraigning them for a proper judgment to be delivered.

He argued that six months was enough to bring to book those who ruined the positive Gen-Z protests.

“The police have been investigating those who infiltrated the Gen Z positive action for the past 6 months,” his statement read in part.

“It is now time for action – arrest, prosecute and jail them,” it added.

Ruto was forced to respond after the June 2024 protests escalated with some making their way into the Parliament Buildings.

The aftermath saw a section of both houses torched and property destroyed.

In his late-night address of what transpired, the Head of State vowed to crack down on those who infiltrated the protests for criminal gains.

He claimed that some of those who forced their way into Parliament targeted the armoury.

