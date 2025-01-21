Talk-time is over, time for action – RAILA’s man PETER KALUMA now wants Gen Z criminals who torched Parliament to be punished

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 – Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament George Peter Opondo Kaluma has revived calls for accountability over the Gen Z protests that rocked the country in June last year.
In a statement, Kaluma described
the mass action as a positive move that was aimed at calling for greater
accountability and citizens’ involvement in decision-making.
However, he lamented the noble
cause was ruined after individuals with criminal intentions hijacked the
protests.
The ODM lawmaker urged President
William Ruto and his government to ensure those criminal elements are smoked
out and brought to justice.
Kaluma maintained that police
needed to take action, including arresting and arraigning them for a proper
judgment to be delivered.
He argued that six months was
enough to bring to book those who ruined the positive Gen-Z protests.
“The police have been
investigating those who infiltrated the Gen Z positive action for the past 6
months,” his statement read in part.
“It is now time for action
– arrest, prosecute and jail them,” it added.
Ruto was forced to respond after
the June 2024 protests escalated with some making their way into the Parliament
Buildings.
The aftermath saw a section of
both houses torched and property destroyed.
In his late-night address of
what transpired, the Head of State vowed to crack down on those who infiltrated
the protests for criminal gains.
He claimed that some of those
who forced their way into Parliament targeted the armoury.
