Is CS JB MUTURI planning to use his fallout with RUTO to challenge him for the presidency in 2027? Here are the shocking details.





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 – As Kenyans continue to figure out the real intentions of Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi's recent fallout with President William Ruto, some Kenyans already feel the embattled CS may be planning to use the abduction of his son as an excuse to challenge Ruto for the presidency come 2027.

Some political players accused the CS of breaking ranks with his boss after the explosive expose of the ongoing abductions while others opined that Muturi used the abduction ordeal to set a political narrative to help him shape his next move.

However, speaking during an interview, Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku, a close ally of Muturi, moved to set the record straight on some of the contentious issues raised regarding Muturi.

According to Ruku, CS Muturi had not expressed intentions to go for the top seat against Ruto.

He termed the reports as rumours insisting that Muturi was focused on his Public Service docket.

Further, the MP ruled out reports that CS Muturi was angling himself for the Embu gubernatorial seat.

“Justin Muturi Biden is not interested in becoming Governor of Embu. He can be interested in becoming the President of the Republic of Kenya… he has not declared anything like that,” Geoffrey Ruku stated during the morning show.

At the same time, Ruku dispelled reports that CS Muturi was seeking to forge alliances with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

He explained that reports that CS Muturi was in discussions with Gachagua came out after he was pictured together with a member of parliament who is a close ally to the former DP.

However, he explained that the two only bumped into each other and that their meeting was not planned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.