Don’t be fooled, SHA is really doing wonders – MOSES KURIA gives evidence to prove SHA is really working despite failing patients





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, has defended the Social Health Authority (SHA) following the recent failures at Kenyatta National Hospital, saying it is one of the success stories of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking during an interview, Kuria attributed the systemic SHA failure to a surge in the number of patients seeking assistance at the facility.

“The numbers in our level 5 hospitals like KNH are right now overwhelming. People are really going to facilities,” he said.

He further attributed this delay to the government’s focus on Primary Healthcare Facilities.

“It’s true that our large hospitals are facing problems as a lot of focus has gone into Primary Healthcare Facilities; Levels 2, 3 and 4. This is a vote of confidence in our system,” Kuria said.

According to Kuria, the rise in SHA registrations compared to the previous National Health Insurance Fund demonstrates public trust in the new system.

“NHIF at its peak had 15 million Kenyans, Where were the other 40 million? If you find them now coming it means something good is happening. I always say the nectar does not send an invitational letter to the bees, the bees just happen.

"A lot of people are getting confidence because payments are being done and SHA is honouring the payments that’s why people are coming to hospitals,” he said.

Last week, a group of patients from KNH stormed Afya House and interrupted a press conference by Cabinet Secretary for Health Deborah Barasa after SHA systems failed and they could not be cleared for treatment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.