Cybertruck bomber's haunting texts to his ex-girlfriend just days before blowing up Tesla outside DONALD TRUMP’s hotel revealed







Friday, January 03, 2025 - The American man who blew himself up outside the Trump International Hotel reportedly bragged to an ex-girlfriend that his 'ungodly' fast Cybertruck made him feel 'like Batman.'

Matthew Livelsberger, 37, texted multiple past lovers days before he shot himself in the head inside a hulking Tesla Cybertruck, which then burst into flames right outside the Las Vegas hotel on New Year's Day.

While investigations are ongoing, it has been revealed that Livelsberger had broken up with his wife and reached out to an ex-girlfriend before he carried out his act.

Livelsberger's second wife, Jennifer Davis, had left him just six days before the incident because she suspected he was cheating on her.

Now, his ex-girlfriend Alicia Arritt has shared screenshots of a conversation they had at 9am on Sunday.

She said he was 'like a kid with a new toy' in a series of texts before the blast.

'I rented a Tesla Cybertruck. It's the s**t,' read a text to Arritt, obtained by the Denver Gazette.



'I feel like Batman or Halo,' he added, seven minutes later, referring to the science fiction video game franchise.

Arritt and Livelsberger dated from 2018 to 2021, in between the soldier's first and second marriages.

The ex-gal pal found it strange that Livelsberg had reached out given the years-old split. Still, she responded to his message like she would an old friend.

'How fast is it?' she wrote.

'Ungodly,' he responded.





Livelsberger also bragged the his ex about 'building drones' in his new role. 'You would love it,' he added.

Arritt said she is struggling to comprehend the days that followed their exchange, describing her ex as a conservative patriot who loved his country.

'I just want everyone to know that Matt was the kindest man I ever knew,' Arritt told the publication.





FBI agents tracked Arritt down after reading the text messages between the pair and informed her that he had reached out to other ex-girlfriends in the days before his death.

His decision to contact past flames coincided with his separation from his second wife, Davis.

Livelsberger and Davis share a young child.

Davis, who lived with Livelsburger in Colorado Springs, told him that she knew he was cheating just six days before he self-immolated and shot himself in Las Vegas, according to the New York Post.

Livelsberger's relationship woes date back as early as his first marriage, to Sara Liveslberger.

A friend of Sara's, Stacie Wilssens, said the special forces soldier was 'bizarre and unhealthy.'

She said he and Sara were 'polar opposites,' as the wife supported Bernie Sanders while Livelsburger stood with Donald Trump.

'Nothing ever felt stable or steady between the two of them. She was trying to get healthy, and he would mock her. He preyed on her,' said Wilssens, who hadn't spoken to Livelsberger in years.

The Denver Gazette reported that she began divorce proceedings in 2017 and that became final a year later. Sara reportedly left Colorado and remarried.