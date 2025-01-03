Cybertruck bomber's haunting texts to his ex-girlfriend just days before blowing up Tesla outside DONALD TRUMP’s hotel revealed

Friday, January 03, 2025 - The American man who blew himself up outside the Trump International Hotel reportedly bragged to an ex-girlfriend that his 'ungodly' fast Cybertruck made him feel 'like Batman.'
Matthew Livelsberger, 37, texted multiple past lovers days
before he shot himself in the head inside a hulking Tesla
Cybertruck, which then burst into flames right outside the Las Vegas hotel on
New Year's Day.
While investigations are ongoing, it has been revealed that
Livelsberger had broken up with his wife and reached out to an ex-girlfriend
before he carried out his act.
Livelsberger's second wife, Jennifer Davis, had
left him just six days before the incident because she suspected he was
cheating on her.
Now, his ex-girlfriend Alicia Arritt has shared screenshots
of a conversation they had at 9am on Sunday.
She said he was 'like a kid with a new toy' in a series
of texts before the blast.
'I rented a Tesla Cybertruck. It's the s**t,' read a text to
Arritt, obtained by the Denver Gazette.
'I feel like Batman or Halo,' he added, seven minutes later,
referring to the science fiction video game franchise.
Arritt and Livelsberger dated from 2018 to 2021, in between
the soldier's first and second marriages.
The ex-gal pal found it strange that Livelsberg had reached
out given the years-old split. Still, she responded to his message like she
would an old friend.
'How fast is it?' she wrote.
'Ungodly,' he responded.
Livelsberger also bragged the his ex about 'building drones'
in his new role. 'You would love it,' he added.
Arritt said she is struggling to comprehend the days that
followed their exchange, describing her ex as a conservative patriot who loved
his country.
'I just want everyone to know that Matt was the kindest man I ever knew,' Arritt told the publication.
FBI agents tracked Arritt down after reading the text
messages between the pair and informed her that he had reached out to other
ex-girlfriends in the days before his death.
His decision to contact past flames coincided with his
separation from his second wife, Davis.
Livelsberger and Davis share a young child.
Davis, who lived with Livelsburger in Colorado Springs, told
him that she knew he was cheating just six days before he self-immolated and
shot himself in Las Vegas, according to the New York Post.
Livelsberger's relationship woes date back as early as his
first marriage, to Sara Liveslberger.
A friend of Sara's, Stacie Wilssens, said the special forces
soldier was 'bizarre and unhealthy.'
She said he and Sara were 'polar opposites,' as the wife
supported Bernie Sanders while Livelsburger stood with Donald Trump.
'Nothing ever felt stable or steady between the two of them.
She was trying to get healthy, and he would mock her. He preyed on her,' said
Wilssens, who hadn't spoken to Livelsberger in years.
The Denver Gazette reported that she began divorce
proceedings in 2017 and that became final a year later. Sara reportedly left
Colorado and remarried.
