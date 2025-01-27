KALONZO rejects the nomination of RAILA’s friend and RUTO’s advisor ADAMS OLOO to IEBC panel – Look!





Monday, January 27, 2025 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka could derail the appointment of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman and commissioners even further.

This is after he rejected the appointment of Adams Oloo to the IEBC selection panel on the pretext that he is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s friend and President William Ruto’s advisor.

According to Kalonzo, the nomination of Adams Oloo to the panel is against the law since it will benefit the president.

Kalonzo argued that there could be a plot to delay the reconstitution of the electoral agency with only two years and six months to the August 2027 polls.

The Wiper leader implored Dr. Oloo to choose between retaining the position of presidential advisor and serving on the panel.

“There could be a plot to derail the reconstitution of the IEBC. I want to ask Dr Oloo to relinquish his position as a presidential advisor and remain on the selection panel.

"We know they don’t want this reconstitution of the IEBC,” charged Kalonzo.

“Let us not give them an excuse to prolong the process. We know their game plan and we shall not allow them.”

However, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna clarified that Oloo was nominated by Azimio to represent them in the panel before Ruto picked some of the Orange party members as experts in his government.

According to Sifuna, the nomination of Oloo was done way before even the court case and urged for speedy resolution of the impasse.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.