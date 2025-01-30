Suspected Mungiki member killed as several houses set on fire in Kirinyaga - See what they were trying to do.

Thursday, January 30, 2025 - A suspected Mungiki member has been hacked to death while several others escaped at the South Ngariama ranching scheme in Murinduko ward in Mwea-East.
According to the residents, over 500 people from
South Ngariama managed to chase them away and set seven semi-permanent houses
on fire.
Locals in South Ngariama believe that over 30
members of the outlawed sect had been living in the scheme, where they had
taken several pieces of land from the locals and planned to attack them.
"They wanted to chase one resident from his piece of land when the angry residents attacked them.
"Despite being armed with
assorted weapons, we managed to overpower them, and one was killed before his
body was set on fire," a resident Peter Wanjohi said.
"We don't want them here. We want to expel
them because they have been extorting money from the residents and taking our
pieces of land by force," another resident Peter Gichira added.
Residents stated that the sect members were
brought to the area by a man posing as a land surveyor for the scheme.
The killing comes at a time when some
politicians are accusing President William Ruto of using Mungiki members to
cause violence in the Mt Kenya region.
