RUTO sends condolence note to DONALD TRUMP after plane with 64 onboard collides with Helicopter outside Washington D.C





Thursday, January 30, 2025 - President William Ruto has sent condolences to the families of Americans who died in a plane crash on Thursday.

According to BBC, the American Airlines flight carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, collided with a military helicopter as it approached Ronald Reagan National Airport.

Consequently, the plane crashed into the Potomac River, splitting in half.

In a statement early Thursday following the crash, Ruto prayed for strength to America at large, as they go through the loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the terrible air accident in Washington, D.C,” Ruto said.

“May the Almighty give strength to the families, President Donald Trump and the people of the United States of America during this difficult moment,” Ruto added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.