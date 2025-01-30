See the overwhelming support MATIANG’I has received after declaring his intention to vie for the presidency in 2027 – Even RUTO never expected this.





Thursday, January 30, 2025 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has received enormous support after declaring his intention to challenge William Ruto for the presidency in 2027.

This was revealed by Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni yesterday as he continued to popularize Matiang’i’s candidature for the country’s top seat.

Addressing the press at Jubilee offices, Kioni noted that since former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party publicly endorsed Matiang’i for the top seat, his candidature had attracted a lot of approval.

He noted that the unexpected but positive feedback was channelled to various platforms expressing hope for Matiang’i’s future in politics.

“The candidature of Matiang’i is attracting a lot of approval from far and wide beyond what we expected,” Kioni stated.

According to Kioni, Matiang’i had a deep understanding of the direction Uhuru had taken for the country.

He argued that he implemented various policies ranging from security, health, and even education among others which made him well acquainted with national issues and the country’s development trajectory.

As a result, Kioni indicated that Matiang’i was capable of bringing back order in various sectors including health and education which are facing challenges under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Matiang’i was there with Uhuru for 10 years and he knows where we are going plus all these projects. In fact, he was chairing those cabinet sub-committees.”

“In education, he was there, in security he was there and I believe we will quickly sort out the health sector. We need somebody who can get us back on track quickly not again through another circus,” Kioni stated.

Nonetheless, Kioni made it clear that Matiang’i was still fishing out for a better team that could help him capture power in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.