Stop being a coward, you will die one day – GACHAGUA mocks scared RUTO after putting Gen Zs on notice over coffin images.





Monday, January 13, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has mocked President William Ruto for being scared after images of him in a coffin were circulated online.

Ruto expressed concern over the images, accusing certain politicians of funding youths to create and share photos online depicting him and his allies in coffins.

The Head of State cautioned the youth against being used by politicians in pushing the images on social media, claiming that the coffin images would push the youth towards evil acts of killing others.

However, in response, Gachagua told Ruto not to be scared of death, stating that everyone will face death in their own time.

Gachagua questioned why anyone would fear seeing their image depicted in a coffin.

He further argued that such acts should not justify abducting those responsible for creating the images, noting that portraying someone in a coffin does not mean they have died.

“And the matter of being put in a coffin, how afraid are you of death?

"You will die one day. You make noise that you have been put in a coffin.

"Even if your image is put in a coffin, have you died? What is the problem? So even if you fear death, death is a natural thing. It will come. It is part of life.

“Let us not kill our children and abduct them because of caricatures. Between Farah Maalim's abuses and the cartoons, which is worse?” Gachagua posed.

