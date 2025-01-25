Reactions as MARTHA KARUA hosts former Deputy President RIGATHI GACHAGUA at her home in Kirinyaga (PHOTOS)



Saturday, January 25, 2025 - A surprise meeting between NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Karua's Gichugu home has left Kenyans talking.

The meeting, which many speculate could mark the beginning of a new political alliance, coincides with Gachagua’s efforts to unite the Mount Kenya vote bloc ahead of the 2027 elections.

Arriving with a large delegation of allies, Gachagua brought gifts for his host, including goats, sheep, and various farm produce.

Notable figures present included MPs Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Wanjiku Muihia (Kipipiri), and Kirinyaga Senator James Murango.

























