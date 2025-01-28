RAILA is likely to lose the AUC seat – KALONZO now reveals how RUTO’s blunder will cost BABA in the upcoming AU election





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has also cast doubts on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s chances of winning the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship in the upcoming elections.

Speaking yesterday, Kalonzo claimed that President William Ruto’s mission in Haiti could cost Raila the AUC chairmanship.

He claimed that some African leaders had reservations over the mission and might use that excuse to deny Raila the chance to lead the African Union.

According to Kalonzo, some of the African heads of state were concerned that the Kenyan police could be used to violate the human rights of the citizens of Haiti.

He noted that those were some of the reasons why they were opposed to the police mission to Haiti.

Nonetheless, he wished the former premier well in his bid for the AUC seat.

"The one thing that is becoming an obstacle for Raila at the AU is the Haiti mission. He is being asked why an African country would go and harm blacks in a faraway country."

"Raila is a candidate of the Kenyan government. However, we are praying for him," Kalonzo said.

Kenya police officers were deployed to Haiti amid resistance from some political leaders and human rights leaders.

