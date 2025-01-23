Sisi si wajinga! KALONZO exposes RUTO’s nefarious plans disguised in his nationwide development tours – You won’t believe this.





Thursday, January 23, 2025 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused President William Ruto of engaging in early 2027 campaigns disguised as nationwide tours.

Speaking to the press yesterday, Kalonzo asserted that Ruto was formulating his re-election campaign strategy under the guise of uniting the nation.

According to Kalonzo, there was no need for Ruto to unite the country because the nation is united as never before to dethrone him in the next polls.

“There is one person moving around every part of the country saying that he is uniting the nation. We want to tell President William Ruto that there is no need of talking about unifying the country around the broad-based government.

"It’s now official that what Ruto is trying to do is to formulate his re-election campaign strategy. We want to tell him that the country is so united more than ever before around one goal; to defeat Ruto in the next elections,” Kalonzo remarked.

The former vice president spoke as the Head of State was on a development tour in the Western region.

Speaking in Luanda, Vihiga County, Ruto defended his decision to form a broad-based government with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, asserting that his goal was to unite the country.

