This is why GACHAGUA had to go - RUTO opens up on why he had the former DP impeached.









Thursday, January 23, 2025 - President William Ruto has for the first time revealed why he marshalled Members of Parliament to impeach former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in October last year.

Speaking in Luanda on Wednesday during his fifth day of touring Western Kenya, Ruto said he oversaw Gachagua's impeachment because he was attempting to divide Kenyans along ethnic lines.

“Kuna watu wengine wanataka kutuletea siasa ya ukabila, chuki na ya kutenganisha wakenya, mimi nataka niwaulize hawa watu watafte sera…wananchi hawa hawawezi kununua ukabila my friend; hawawezi kununua chuki,” Ruto said.

“Kuna wengine ambao tuliwapatia kazi..but because of incompetence…kwa sababu haelewi chochote…kwa sababu ni watu wa wizi, watu ambao ni matapeli, watu amabao ni wafisadi….watu ambao wako na chuki wanagawanya watu, hiyo biashara yao ilizama na watazama na kuzama,”Ruto added.

Further, President Ruto emphasized that Kenya is a nation built on unity and shared values and that those who seek to exploit ethnic divisions for personal gain will ultimately fail.

