GACHAGUA reveals how RUTO humiliated CS MUTURI after EMBU people rejected his condolences during the burial of ex-senator LENNY KIVUTI’s son.









Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed why Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has been attacking President William Ruto’s administration.

Speaking on a TikTok live session on Thursday, Gachagua said Ruto and Muturi fell out this month after Embu county residents rejected the President‘s condolence message during the burial of Eric Mutugi, son of former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti

During the burial, Mourners shouted down Muturi when he attempted to read the Head of State's condolence message.

Gachagua claimed that Ruto wrote condescending messages to the CS following the incident, accusing him of inciting the people.

"It is unnecessary to harass Muturi. They're saying that he's the one who organized people to reject Ruto's condolence message.

"That is not true, CS Muturi was abused by the president," Gachagua said.

"He wrote very offensive messages, accusing him of inciting people.

"That is unfair to the CS. It is the people of the mountain who were rejected because of betrayal and deception," Gachagua added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.