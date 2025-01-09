Singer LIAM PAYNE's cause of death is confirmed three months after the One Direction star fell from Buenos Aires hotel balcony







Thursday, January 09, 2025 - Late singer, Liam Payne's cause of death has been confirmed at a UK inquest three months after the One Direction star fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Payne was staying at the Casa Sur hotel in the South American country when he fell to his death after a drink-drug binge on October 16.

His medical cause of death has now been announced to be 'polytrauma', a term which means a person has multiple traumatic injuries to their body.

A hearing, which Buckinghamshire Coroner's Court said was held on December 17, was told it may take 'some time' to ascertain exactly how the 31-year-old died.

Five people have been charged over Payne's death in Argentina after he fell from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel.

The hotel's manager, a receptionist, and a friend of Payne have been charged with manslaughter, Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office previously said in a statement.

They are reported to be hotel manager Gilda Martin, receptionist Esteban Grassi and Payne's friend Roger Nores. Two other people have been charged over the supply of drugs.

Nores is accused of manslaughter for having allegedly 'abandoned him to his luck knowing that he was incapable of fending for himself and knowing that he [Liam] suffered from multiple addictions', court documents show.

Two others, hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter Braian Paiz, have been charged with supplying cocaine.

The inquest into Payne's death in the UK has been adjourned until a pre-inquest review on November 6, the coroner's court said.

His medical cause of death was confirmed by Dr. Roberto Victor Cohen as 'polytrauma', meaning multiple traumatic injuries.

The hearing was also told Payne, who was described as a 'singer and entertainer' during the hearing, was formally identified ‘with the assistance of the funeral directors in Buckinghamshire.’

Payne was one of five members of hit boyband One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan.

The band were formed on Simon Cowell's The X Factor before becoming an international sensation. They split in 2016 after Zayn decided to leave the band.