Singer LIAM PAYNE's cause of death is confirmed three months after the One Direction star fell from Buenos Aires hotel balcony

Late singer, Liam Payne's cause of death has been confirmed at a UK inquest three months after the One Direction star fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Payne was staying at the Casa Sur hotel in the South
American country when he fell to his death after a drink-drug binge on October
16.
His medical cause of death has now been announced to be
'polytrauma', a term which means a person has multiple traumatic injuries to
their body.
A hearing, which Buckinghamshire Coroner's Court said was
held on December 17, was told it may take 'some time' to ascertain exactly how
the 31-year-old died.
Five people have been charged over Payne's death in
Argentina after he fell from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel.
The hotel's manager, a receptionist, and a friend of Payne
have been charged with manslaughter, Argentina's National Criminal and
Correctional Prosecutor's Office previously said in a statement.
They are reported to be hotel manager Gilda Martin,
receptionist Esteban Grassi and Payne's friend Roger Nores. Two other
people have been charged over the supply of drugs.
Nores is accused of manslaughter for having allegedly
'abandoned him to his luck knowing that he was incapable of fending for himself
and knowing that he [Liam] suffered from multiple addictions', court documents
show.
Two others, hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter
Braian Paiz, have been charged with supplying cocaine.
The inquest into Payne's death in the UK has been adjourned
until a pre-inquest review on November 6, the coroner's court said.
His medical cause of death was confirmed by Dr. Roberto
Victor Cohen as 'polytrauma', meaning multiple traumatic injuries.
The hearing was also told Payne, who was described as a
'singer and entertainer' during the hearing, was formally identified ‘with the
assistance of the funeral directors in Buckinghamshire.’
Payne was one of five members of hit boyband One Direction
alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan.
The band were formed on Simon Cowell's The X Factor before
becoming an international sensation. They split in 2016 after Zayn decided to
leave the band.
