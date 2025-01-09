Pope FRANCIS warns about dangers of AI and fake news

Thursday, January 09, 2025 - Pope Francis warned on Thursday, January 9 of the dangers of misinformation and its spread via social media and artificial intelligence (AI), cautioning it could be “misused to manipulate minds”.
In his traditional New Year’s address to diplomats at the
Vatican, Francis talked about the increasing polarisation of society,
“aggravated by the continuous creation and spread of fake news, which not only
distorts facts but also perceptions”.
“This phenomenon generates false images of reality, a
climate of suspicion that foments hate, undermines people’s sense of security
and compromises civil coexistence and the stability of entire nations,” the
88-year-old pontiff said.
His comments on Thursday come two days after tech giant Meta
which owns Facebook — announced it was ending its third-party fact-checking
programme in the United States and adopting a crowd-sourced model to police
misinformation similar to that of the Elon Musk-owned X.
In remarks directed at political leaders, the pope said: “In
our time, the denial of self-evident truths seems to have gained the upper
hand.”
“These tendencies can be amplified by the modern
communications media and by artificial intelligence; they can be misused to
manipulate minds for economic, political and ideological ends,” he added.
Francis, who has been head of the Roman Catholic Church
since 2013, emphasised the need for media literacy education to promote
critical thinking.
He did not deliver the speech himself, saying he had a cold,
but it was read out on his behalf by a senior cleric.
In the address, the pope also warned against “cancel
culture”, which “tolerates no differences and focuses on individual rights to
the detriments of duties towards others, especially the weakest”.
He cited as “particularly worrying” attempts to “manipulate
multilateral documents — by changing the meaning of terms or unilaterally
reinterpreting the content of human rights treaties — in order to advance
divisive ideologies”.
“In this regard, it is unacceptable, for example, to speak
of an alleged ‘right to abortion’ that contradicts human rights, particularly
the right to life,” he said.
Francis also cautioned that multilateral institutions risked
becoming “like-minded clubs that only let in those who think in the same way” —
and as such, said they “no longer seem capable of ensuring peace and
stability”.
0 Comments