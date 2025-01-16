SIFUNA is attacking RUTO because he wants KIKUYUs to support his Nairobi gubernatorial bid in 2027 - ALAI says

Thursday, January 16, 2025 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai has stated that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) fully supports President William Ruto's re-election in 2027 and urged Kenyans to ignore statements made by the party's Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna.

Sifuna had earlier warned ODM members against praising Ruto’s government, saying ODM is preparing to challenge him during the 2027 presidential election.

But Alai in an article in one of the local dailies on Thursday, claimed that Sifuna is attacking Ruto to please the Mt Kenya region electorate.

Alai said Sifuna wants to please the Mt Kenya region so that they can vote for him during the 2027 Nairobi gubernatorial contest.

“Those people who are opposing have their own ambitions.

"Like Senator Sifuna wants to be the Nairobi governor and he thinks without the Mt Kenya vote he cannot be Nairobi governor.

"Everybody here (in ODM) has their own schemes, which they are trying to put in place,” Alai wrote.

He also stated that ODM is fully in support of Ruto‘broad-based government despite noises from some members like Sifuna.

“It was unanimous that we have to support the broad-based government of President William Ruto.

"Senator Edwin Sifuna tried to impose his views but the majority prevailed.

"He was told the party has its membership and leaders, so he cannot decide for us just because he is the party’s secretary general,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.