KNH issues a statement after patients stormed CS BARASA briefing over SHA failure – This is a big shame to RUTO





Thursday, January 16, 2025 - Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has announced the resumption of operations after a 48-hour downtime that temporarily disrupted patient services and administrative processes.

In a statement on Wednesday KNH CEO Dr. Evanson Kamuri reassured the public that normal operations have resumed following the alignment of the Social Health Authority (SHA) system with KNH’s internal systems.

"Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) wishes to acknowledge a slight lapse in patient care today and reassure the public that the Social Health Authority (SHA) system is now fully operational and aligned with the KNH system.

"Normal operations have resumed, and patients are being attended to.

"The recent system downtime experienced over the last two days temporarily disrupted some services, causing delays in patient clearance and administrative processes.

"We deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused to our patients and their families," the statement read.

Kamuri extended an apology for the disruptions, noting that proper arrangements have been put in place to address the backlog caused during the system downtime.

The statement comes hours after frustrated patients stormed the media press briefing by Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Mulongo to express their displeasure over delays in the new health system.

During the incident, patients lamented over the downtime experienced in the system, claiming that hospitals were unwilling to treat them before getting pre-authorization.

