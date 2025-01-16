RAILA ODINGA’s man says NIS boss NOORDIN HAJI is a good man – Blasts MUTURI for linking him to abductions and killings of young Kenyans

January, January 16, 2025 - One of the close confidantes of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has defended the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General, Noordin Haji, amid criticism from some quarters.
In a statement on Wednesday,
Narok County Senator Ledama Ole Kina, faulted those attempting to undermine
Haji's leadership, noting such attacks were unwarranted and harmful to national
security.
"You can try all your dirty
tricks to remain relevant, but when it comes to attacking the head of
intelligence of a country, you have completely gone gaga!," Olekina said.
He described Haji as "a
fine gentleman-sober and a true pastoralist who is not easily cowed.”
He also praised his
professionalism and resilience in the face of the mounting pressure.
The Senator's remarks follow a
series of criticisms from some political figures, including Public Service
Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi.
Some civil society organizations
have also voiced similar concerns.
Muturi recently dropped a
bombshell linking NIS with the alleged abduction of his son, Leslie Muturi, last
year.
In a statement, the CS claimed
that President William Ruto intervened to have the son released.
This is after an intelligence
officer allegedly confirmed to him that NIS officers were holding him.
