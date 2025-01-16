RAILA ODINGA’s man says NIS boss NOORDIN HAJI is a good man – Blasts MUTURI for linking him to abductions and killings of young Kenyans





January, January 16, 2025 - One of the close confidantes of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has defended the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General, Noordin Haji, amid criticism from some quarters.

In a statement on Wednesday, Narok County Senator Ledama Ole Kina, faulted those attempting to undermine Haji's leadership, noting such attacks were unwarranted and harmful to national security.

"You can try all your dirty tricks to remain relevant, but when it comes to attacking the head of intelligence of a country, you have completely gone gaga!," Olekina said.

He described Haji as "a fine gentleman-sober and a true pastoralist who is not easily cowed.”

He also praised his professionalism and resilience in the face of the mounting pressure.

The Senator's remarks follow a series of criticisms from some political figures, including Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi.

Some civil society organizations have also voiced similar concerns.

Muturi recently dropped a bombshell linking NIS with the alleged abduction of his son, Leslie Muturi, last year.

In a statement, the CS claimed that President William Ruto intervened to have the son released.

This is after an intelligence officer allegedly confirmed to him that NIS officers were holding him.

