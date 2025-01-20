SHOCK as a woman who left home for prayers at Kimunyu Shrine in Gatundu is found brutally murdered - She died a painful death at the holy shrine (PHOTO).





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - A 44-year-old single mother of two was reportedly murdered at Kimunyu Shrine in Gatundu South, Kiambu County where she had gone for prayers.

The deceased woman identified as Beth Muthoni Watuku left home on Thursday morning and informed her family that she was going for prayers at the shrine.

However, she didn’t return home, leaving her family worried.

Her body was discovered at the shrine on Saturday evening.

Her head had been hit with a blunt object and some of her teeth removed.

There were empty bottles containing an unknown fluid beside her body.

It is suspected that the fluid was used to drug her and make her unconscious before she was murdered.

The shrine is always buzzing with activities as religious Kenyans flock there for prayers and fasting but no one heard her cry for help.

Police have launched investigations into the brutal murder.





Below is a photo of the slain lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.