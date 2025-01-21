Impunity: Lady ordered to repair DP KITHURE KINDIKI’s official car after the rogue driver rammed into her vehicle along Ngong Road! She is receiving threats (PHOTO).





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - A government vehicle associated with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki rammed into a female motorist’s car along Ngong Road, leading to her arrest despite the driver of the multi-million government vehicle being in the wrong.

According to lawyer Soyinka Lempaa, the lady is being intimated by state agents from the State House transport department after the arrest.

They are intimidating her to pay insurance for the high-end guzzler to be repaired.

The traffic police officer handling the case has refused to charge the motorist because she is innocent.

“The lady can't have peace as the Statehouse transport department is on her case 24/7.

"They intend to present her in court for plea taking on 7/02/25 as they try to force her into submission,” the lawyer stated.

Lempaa has vowed to represent the lady in court and ensure that she gets justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.