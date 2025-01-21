Live video of Kakamega residents being paid to attend President RUTO’s roadside rallies during his visit emerges - The crowd was not organic (Watch).





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - President William Ruto on Tuesday continued with his development tour of Western Kenya.

Ruto chaired a Cabinet meeting at Kakamega State Lodge in the morning and embarked on the last-mile electricity project to light up several homes in Shinyalu Constituency.

He later held roadside rallies in the company of Western Kenya leaders allied to him.

It is now emerging that the locals were given cash handouts to turn up for the rallies.

A Tiktoker shared a video of women and youth being given money to attend the roadside rallies.

The youth were given Ksh 200 while women received Ksh 500.

Watch the video.

Kaongo ako Kakamega, Shinyalu. Gen Zs are live on TikTok showing us how mobilization is done. Vijana wanapewa rwabe na wamama wanapewa puch. Next elections mambo itakuwa vulai pic.twitter.com/pCKRAUbHMY — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) January 21, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST.