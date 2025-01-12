See what renowned Journalist RASNA WARAH told President RUTO before she died on Saturday.


Sunday, January 12, 2025 Kenyans are mourning the death of prominent journalist Rasna Warah, who passed away on Saturday after a battle with cancer.

The 63-year-old was a renowned journalist and writer, and her activism for good political governance had endeared her to many.

She had a stint with the Nation Media Group (NMG) where she wrote a weekly op-ed column for the Daily Nation.

Rasna was also a remarkable contributor to a couple of regional and international publications, among them The East African, The Elephant, Kwani, The Mail and Guarding, the UK’s Guardian, and Africa is a Country.

She also worked with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

Rasna was an alumna of Malmö University in Sweden, where she earned a Master’s degree in Communication for Development, and Suffolk University in Boston, USA, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Women’s Studies.

Before she breathed her last, Rasna, who was very active on X, sent President William Ruto this message;

 I was diagnosed with cancer soon after you were declared president. 

"I have always wondered whether there is a link. 

"Before I die, I want to know, how much money and land do you need, and how much suffering do you want to inflict on Kenyans before you die?

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

