See what renowned Journalist RASNA WARAH told President RUTO before she died on Saturday.





Sunday, January 12, 2025 - Kenyans are mourning the death of prominent journalist Rasna Warah, who passed away on Saturday after a battle with cancer.

The 63-year-old was a renowned journalist and writer, and her activism for good political governance had endeared her to many.

She had a stint with the Nation Media Group (NMG) where she wrote a weekly op-ed column for the Daily Nation.

Rasna was also a remarkable contributor to a couple of regional and international publications, among them The East African, The Elephant, Kwani, The Mail and Guarding, the UK’s Guardian, and Africa is a Country.

She also worked with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

Rasna was an alumna of Malmö University in Sweden, where she earned a Master’s degree in Communication for Development, and Suffolk University in Boston, USA, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Women’s Studies.

Before she breathed her last, Rasna, who was very active on X, sent President William Ruto this message;

“I was diagnosed with cancer soon after you were declared president.

"I have always wondered whether there is a link.

"Before I die, I want to know, how much money and land do you need, and how much suffering do you want to inflict on Kenyans before you die?

