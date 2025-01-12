See what renowned Journalist RASNA WARAH told President RUTO before she died on Saturday.

Sunday, January 12, 2025 - Kenyans are mourning the death of prominent journalist Rasna Warah, who passed away on Saturday after a battle with cancer.
The 63-year-old was a renowned journalist and
writer, and her activism for good political governance had endeared her to
many.
She had a stint with the Nation Media Group
(NMG) where she wrote a weekly op-ed column for the Daily Nation.
Rasna
was also a remarkable contributor to a couple of regional and international
publications, among them The East African, The Elephant, Kwani, The Mail and
Guarding, the UK’s Guardian, and Africa is a Country.
She
also worked with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).
Rasna was an alumna of Malmö University in Sweden, where she earned a Master’s degree in Communication for Development, and Suffolk University in Boston, USA, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Women’s Studies.
Before she breathed her last, Rasna, who was very active on X, sent President William Ruto this message;
“I was diagnosed with cancer soon after you were declared president.
"I have always wondered whether there is a link.
"Before
I die, I want to know, how much money and land do you need, and how much
suffering do you want to inflict on Kenyans before you die?
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments