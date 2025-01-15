SHOCK as non-residents are given a notice to vacate Nandi - See the notice as reckless politicians continue fuelling ethnic hatred.





Thursday, January 16, 2025 - An alarm has been raised after some Kipsigis who work at a school in Aldai Constituency, Nandi County were given a notice to vacate by the Nandis.

Their names were plastered on the notice and ordered to vacate or face dire consequences.

“It is only two options, you either go or we burn to ashes,” the notice read.

Nandis and Kipsigis don’t see eye to eye despite being members of the same ethnic group.

The enmity between the two is fuelled by reckless politicians.

See the notice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.