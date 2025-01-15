CEBBIE KOKS gets mushy with her new boyfriend in a cute photo after dumping city lawyer STEVE OGOLLA - She goes for high value men.





Thursday, January 16, 2025 - Renowned digital influencer and entrepreneur Cebbie Koks Nyasego has moved on after her publicized marriage with prominent city lawyer Steve Ogolla crumbled.

Cebbie is dating a wealthy Luo man, Charles Ng’ieno, who is based in Finland.

Charles is a Biomedical Data Science expert and works with a top research company in Finland.

The highly-educated man took to his Instagram account and posted a photo of himself getting mushy with Cebbie.

The couple seems to be madly in love.

Cebbie and Steve got married in an elegant traditional wedding on December 28, 2022.

The wedding was the talk of social media after they displayed opulence.

However, their hyped marriage was short-lived.

More photos of the polished man who has swept Cebbie’s heart.





















