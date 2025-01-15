CS JOHO spotted hanging out with Former Liverpool player MAMADOU SAKHO in Dubai where he allegedly helped him acquire a multi-million luxury property (PHOTO).





Thursday, January 16, 2025 - A photo of Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho hanging out with former Liverpool star Mamadou Sakho in Dubai has emerged online.

The photo was taken when Joho recently attended the launch party of Sakho's property business in Dubai alongside his billionaire brother Abu.

The retired defender launched a luxury property business in Dubai, UAE, after leaving French Ligue 1 side Montpellier.

Word has it that Joho and his brother helped him to acquire the luxury property.

See the photo.





Former Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho now has a luxury property business in Dubai 😱💰 pic.twitter.com/iea5lnqMZi — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) January 14, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST.