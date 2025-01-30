Shock as it emerges that RUTO did not cancel the controversial JKIA-Adani deal – Look! He played Kenyans like fools





Friday, January 31, 2025 – President William Ruto may have played Kenyans like fools on the controversial Adani deals.

This is after it emerged that the president may actually not have cancelled Adani deals to revamp the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO).

Speaking during the State of the Nation address on November 21, 2024, in Parliament, Ruto announced that after much consideration and listening to Kenyans, he had decided to cancel both the KETRACO and JKIA deals over Adani's corruption allegations by the US.

However, concerns have been raised that there is no evidence that the deals were indeed withdrawn.

While giving their submissions on the KETRACO-Adani case filed by Kalonzo Musyoka and other leaders challenging the deal, lawyer Ndegwa Njiru raised the alarm that there has been no further evidence that the deals were canceled since Ruto's pronouncements.

"As we stand before your lordship, there is no evidence other than mere presidential pronouncements made in Parliament that the deal was canceled. There is no affidavit before your lordship indicating to that effect abreasting the court on the status of that contract," Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru pointed out.

Ndegwa revealed that his team does not have faith in the deal because it was made in secrecy from its onset and they read malice even in the alleged withdrawal.

"We take judicial notice that this is a matter that was done in pure concealment and we do not read any good faith on the part of the respondents," the lawyer continued.

Also in the hearing was lawyers Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa who had filed a petition at the High Court to challenge the deal.

The lawyers requested that the petition would not disappear and waste away in the cancellation despite the deal's cancellation.

