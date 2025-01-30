If you had resigned, we would have believed you – Former Police Spokesman CHARLES OWINO trashes GACHAGUA for exposing RUTO and his corrupt ways





Friday, January 31, 2025 - Former police spokesperson Charles Owino has accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of working against President William Ruto while still in office.

This follows Gachagua’s recent conduct and criticism of Ruto and his government.

Speaking in an interview, Owino claimed that many people would have believed Gachagua if he had resigned voluntarily.

"If Gachagua had resigned on his own volition, people would have really believed in him. But if you don’t do that and come and start behaving the way he is behaving now, then people will tend to believe that indeed he was sabotaging his government," he said.

Owino's statement comes amid increasing political tension between Gachagua and Ruto.

For instance, while attending the opening ceremony of the DAP-K party headquarters on Monday, January 27, Gachagua alleged that senior officials at State House are doing business in the Affordable Housing Programme.

Gachagua claimed that Ruto's allies were the ones supplying construction materials for the projects, adding that the programme was coined to benefit those close to the president.

During the same meeting, Gachagua accused Ruto of spreading false narratives about his removal from office, slamming him for labeling him as corrupt while deflecting his own accountability.

