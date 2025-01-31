OKIYA OMTATAH opens up on his relationship with RUTO as he vows to dethrone him in 2027 – Look!





Friday, January 31, 2025 - Busia senator Okiya Omtatah has provided a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into his past interactions with President William Ruto, saying they are not close friends.

Speaking during an interview, Omtatah revealed that the last time he spoke with Ruto was before the 2022 General Election, stating that their phone conversation lasted for about 15 minutes.

He clarified that despite their past interactions, he has never spoken to the president since he assumed office.

He explained that their past conversations have been civil, adding that they would laugh in the talks.

"Yes, I have his number. The last time we spoke was before he became president. He called me when I was somewhere around Naivasha. I was driving home and he called me. We talked for about 15 or so minutes. Yeah. Yeah, we used to laugh," he said.

Omtatah, who is keen to unseat Ruto in 2027, further disclosed that before the phone call, they had a personal meeting during his daughter's graduation at Strathmore University, an event that also saw Ruto in attendance.

According to the legislator, their paths crossed outside the political arena, allowing them to engage in casual conversations.

"Even when my daughter was graduating from Strathmore his daughter was graduating. We met there. He had his family there. He introduced me to the mother. We chatted. So we've known each other out of power," Omtatah revealed.

Despite their past cordial interactions, the senator was quick to distance himself from Ruto’s governance style.

Omtatah made it clear that his disapproval of the president is not rooted in personal animosity but in his firm stance on constitutionalism.

"I don't hate any human being. I don't hate the sinner, I hate the sin. So I hate the fact that the president has chosen not to rule using the law. He wants to rule outside the law," Omtatah asserted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.