Shock as it emerges that KIBET BULL and his friends were abducted by RUTO’s ‘goons’ and held in Ugandan dungeons – Look!





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 – The ongoing abductions of President William Ruto’s critics have taken another turn.

This is after it emerged that Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is very much involved in the abduction of the young Kenyans, among them the silhouette cartoonist Kibet Bull, his brother Ronny Kiplangat, Billy Mwangi, a college student, Bernard Kavuli, a content creator, and Peter Muteti, who were just released yesterday.

According to sources, the abductees were being held in a dungeon in Uganda and were flown in yesterday before they were let go.

The source claimed that at least 10 abductees were being held at a dungeon in Uganda.

This comes even as the National Police Service denied any involvement in the abductions of government critics.

It now remains to be seen what dictator Museveni will have to say about the recent developments in Kenya after he was indicted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.