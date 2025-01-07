DP KITHURE KINDIKI and MURKOMEN may cease to be lawyers as bid to remove them from the roll of advocates officially launched





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has vowed to deal firmly with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen.

This follows the ongoing abductions in the country.

In a statement, Havi vowed to take legal action against Kindiki and his successor in the Interior docket Kipchumba Murkomen to book.

According to Havi, he would use legal means to tackle the daunting issue of abductions in the country.

"I am back in Nairobi to tackle the abduction menace. I will not be in the streets today or ever. I will be in Court for legal redress of the issue which has become a pandemic," he said on X.

Further, Havi vowed to 'pursue the removal of Kindiki Kithure and Kipchumba Murkomen from the Roll of Advocates'.

Kindiki is a known advocate of the High Court and the International Criminal Court (ICC), having obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB) from Moi University and a Diploma in Legal Studies from the Kenya School of Law.

Murkomen is also an advocate of the High Court and holds a Law degree from the University of Nairobi, a Postgraduate Diploma from the Kenya School of Law, and two Master of Laws degrees from American University and the University of Pretoria.

The process of removal of a legal mind from the roll of advocates is not straightforward, as it entails a grueling process involving a Disciplinary Tribunal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.