Kimeumana as IEBC CEO HUSSEIN MARJAN now begs RUTO to triple his security after the cold-blooded murder of an IEBC official in Kilifi – I don’t want to die!





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is in distress following the cold-blooded murder of its senior official Aisha Akinyi Abubakar in Kilifi.

In a statement, IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan demanded President William Ruto’s government to enhance the security of their staff.

He condemned the murder of the late Aisha and urged security agencies to expedite investigations and bring those responsible to justice.

"The IEBC fraternity is saddened by her death and expresses its deepest condolences to Aisha's family, friends and colleagues for the tragic loss," the statement read.

The commission pledged to support Aisha's family during their period of mourning.

"The commission is deeply concerned by the horrendous incident and condemns the perpetrators behind Aisha's death. We call on the country's security agencies to speedily investigate the heinous occurrence and apprehend her killers,"

While the motives for the attack remain unclear, Aisha's family strongly believes it was not a random robbery, asserting instead that the late Kilifi election manager was deliberately targeted.

One factor supporting this theory is the fact that the gang made off with documents belonging to the IEBC.

Before her death, Aisha had worked with the IEBC since 2012, initially starting as a Constituency Elections Coordinator for Nyali.

She rose through the ranks and eventually became the County Elections Manager.

