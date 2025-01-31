GACHAGUA was innocent – BABU OWINO now reveals why he did not vote to impeach the former DP as he accuses fellow MPs of tribalism





Friday, January 31, 2025 - Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has revisited the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking during an interview, Owino disclosed that he did not vote to impeach Gachagua because he was innocent as he did not see his mistakes.

“I want to say it clearly. I did not vote to impeach Rigathi Gachagua. I was told to vote to impeach him. When I heard him speak, I said I wash my hands like Herod washed his hands in Christ’s crucifixion.

"Because I said this fight is not mine and the way he (Gachagua) spoke, genuinely speaking I did not see his mistake.

"I am a very just leader and if someone has made a mistake, I will point it out. First, he did not wrong me and second I did not see his mistake,” Owino remarked.

He further accused MPs involved in the process of tribalism, arguing that they too could have been impeached since they had accused Gachagua of the same.

“He was being accused of tribalism. Tell me who is not tribal among those leaders. They are all tribal. Is that a mistake?

"All of them were supposed to go including MPs those who are tribal and who were doing that impeachment,” Owino stated.

At the same time, the lawmaker argued that it was disrespectful to involve the former deputy president's family in the process.

Gachagua was impeached by MPs on grounds of money laundering and gross misconduct among other allegations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.