SHOCK as Ex-Citizen TV journalist KIMANI MBUGUA denounces his father after leaving rehab - Here is the heartbreaking text message he wrote to him.









Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Disgraced former Citizen TV journalist Kimani Mbugua has reportedly denounced his father as his mental health deteriorates after leaving rehab.

Speaking in an interview on Obinna Show, Kimani Mbugua’s father said he has never seen his son since he got out of rehab last year in December.

Kimani had been admitted to a rehab centre in Mombasa for 6 months.

“I have never seen him since he left rehab,” Kimani father’s said.

He further revealed that his troubled son wrote a text message to him, saying that he doesn’t want to be associated with him.

“He told me that I should never get close to him,” the journalist’s father said.

He handed over his phone to Obinna to read the message that his son had written to him.

In the message, Kimani blames his father for his woes, claiming that he has done enough damage to him.

Kimani further says that he wants to live alone and warns his father that he will take legal action if he comes near him.

Watch video.

Ex-Citizen TV journalist KIMANI MBUGUA denounces his father after leaving rehab. pic.twitter.com/EB55Pxlw6G — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 21, 2025

