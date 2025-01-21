Man cries for justice after being attacked by a Senior Government official at Jaffery’s Sports Club - The rogue official accosted him as he was taking an evening walk (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - A man has accused Ahmed Kolosh, the former Chairman of the Kenya Roads Board (KRB), of physically assaulting him in Nairobi.

Mahat Mohamed Abdullahi, the alleged victim, shared images of his injuries and revealed that he had reported the incident to the police.

According to Abdullahi, the assault occurred on Sunday evening at Jaffery’s Sports Club during his routine evening walk.

He claims Kolosh confronted him, accusing him of opposing Kolosh's political comeback in 2027.

Without warning, Kolosh allegedly attacked him from behind and dragged him to the ground.

Abdullahi has since processed his P3 form and is awaiting police action.

He reported the assault to Muthangari Police Station under OB No. 03/19/01/2025 and is currently receiving medical treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

Witnesses to the altercation suggest that Abdullahi had previously laughed at Kolosh for being moved from the Kenya Roads Board to the Kenya Maritime Authority, which may have sparked the confrontation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.