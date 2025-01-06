SHOCK as cops raid the home of Former Daily Nation Senior Editor WAYUA MULI after she tweeted this about KITHURE KINDIKI - We are back to the dark era.





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Former Daily Nation Senior Editor Wayua Muli has raised an alarm after police officers reportedly camped outside her house seeking to arrest her, following a post on her X account.

The seasoned editor had posted a tweet criticizing Deputy President Kithure Kindiki for betraying his community by supporting the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.

See the tweet.

The cops reportedly raided her house on Sunday night and camped at the door seeking to arrest her.

However, she managed to escape.

Wayua said she had also received another threat last year from state agents for criticizing the current regime.

“The only reason I am sharing this is because I need you all aware. If I ever go silent on any of my platforms, you know who to blame,” she wrote.

